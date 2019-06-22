Grignano, Maria S.

Maria (Marie) S. Grignano, 97, of Orange, passed away on Friday, June 21, at St. Raphael's Hospital. Marie was born in Hamden, Sept. 25, 1921, daughter of the late Gennaro and Angelina Palmieri She was the widow of Generoso J. Grignano and the mother of Domenic Grignano of Orange. She was pre-deceased by her siblings,Yolanda Baraglia, Frank and Luigi Palmieri. Marie worked at Sargent before retiring to a full life of friends, family and enjoyment. Her interests included bowling, playing cards, bingo, attending West Haven Senior Center, crocheting and making trips to the casino. She was an exceptional cook who entertained often. While all these activities kept her active and content. Her love for the theater was one of her greatest joys. Marie was an elegant lady, fashionable and exceedingly stylish, who attended many Broadway shows. As an exceptionally devoted mother to her only child, Domenic, she offered indispensable help to him during the times he led New Haven Performing Arts Theatre and Dance Theatre Productions in New Haven. Hundreds of children remember her for being not only a talented costume maker but also a tireless supporter of theatrical performances. In addition to her devoted son, she is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Wednesday at 9:45 from the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden and at St. Rita's Church (Devine Mercy Parish) at 10:30. Interment in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 8 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Conn. Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford CT 06405. Published in The New Haven Register from June 24 to June 25, 2019