|
|
Sciarini, Maria
Maria Sciarini, affectionately known as "Nonni", passed away peacefully at age 90 on April 8, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born March 5, 1930 in Angera, a small, lakeside village on Lago Maggiore in the Lombardy region of Italy. After arriving in the United States, she established residence in Pine Orchard, Branford where she lived for 66 years. She adored working with young people and was a preschool teacher at the Pine Orchard Nursery School before working at Yale Commons Dining Hall where she developed lifelong relationships with her "dear students". She embraced her community with an effervescent and nurturing personality. She was actively involved in the local community including Branford's Land Trust, Garden Club, Soup Kitchen, Library and Senior Center. Maria was an exuberant woman who deeply loved life. She was a self-taught culinarian and horticulturist who could typically be found tending to her bountiful gardens of fruits, vegetables, and flowers. Her heirloom tomatoes were of particular notoriety. She would spend the days meticulously canning, dating and storing her sauce to share with family and friends each winter. Maria was an accomplished athlete who excelled in long-distance running and swimming. She was an ardent fan of Yale Athletics, World Cup Soccer and the New York Rangers. She deeply touched all those fortunate enough to have crossed her path. She was predeceased by her husband Dr. Louis Sciarini. She is survived by her loving children Luisa Coraluzzi and Joseph Sciarini (Natalia), grandsons Daniel Coraluzzi, Jason Coraluzzi (Alexandra) and Artem Guryanov. The family would like to thank her end-of-life caretakers during this unprecedented time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Branford Land Trust.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 15, 2020