Stout, Maria (Cappelli)Maria (Cappelli) Stout 63 of East Haven passed away May 3, 2020. She was born March 18, 1957 in New Haven to James and Lucia (Midolo) Cappelli. Maria is survived by her three children, Dana Bruno (Richard Grubb) of Columbus, OH, Jenelle Aceto (Joseph Palumbo III) of West Haven and Michael Stout (Sara) of Mansfield, OH along with six grandchildren. Maria is also survived by siblings, Frances Cappelli of Milford, Dominic Cappelli (Robin) of GA and Bernadette Cappelli of Ansonia and numerous nieces/nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and former husband, Michael Stout.Due to the current situation, a private and small family service will be held at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven.203-467-2789