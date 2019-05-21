Serphillips, Marian

Marian Serphillips, age 94, of West Haven entered into rest on May 19, 2019. She was the wife of the late Joseph L. Serphillips. Mother of Regina (Michael) Magera, Joseph (Angelina), Robert and Michael (Deborah) Serphillips. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Anna Maria Rabel. Marian was predeceased by her brother, Carmen Siniscalchi and daughter-in-law Barbara Serphillips. For over 40 years, Marian was the organist at St. John Vianney Church, and was very active in her parish.

The hours for visitation will take place FRIDAY from 5 to 7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. On Saturday morning, the funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John Vianney Church at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website:

www.westhavenfuneral.com. Published in The New Haven Register on May 22, 2019