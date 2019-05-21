New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Serphillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Serphillips

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marian Serphillips Obituary
Serphillips, Marian
Marian Serphillips, age 94, of West Haven entered into rest on May 19, 2019. She was the wife of the late Joseph L. Serphillips. Mother of Regina (Michael) Magera, Joseph (Angelina), Robert and Michael (Deborah) Serphillips. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Anna Maria Rabel. Marian was predeceased by her brother, Carmen Siniscalchi and daughter-in-law Barbara Serphillips. For over 40 years, Marian was the organist at St. John Vianney Church, and was very active in her parish.
The hours for visitation will take place FRIDAY from 5 to 7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. On Saturday morning, the funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John Vianney Church at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now