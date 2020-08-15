Schobert, Marian Theresa
Marian Theresa Naclerio Schobert, 64, of East Haven, passed away August 14, 2020 surrounded by her family at Connecticut Hospice after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. Marian was born in New Haven on September 23, 1955, daughter of the late George Sr. and Angela (San Marco) Naclerio. Marian leaves behind her husband John and three daughters Jennifer Schobert, Terese (Scott) Mitchell, and Laura Schobert. Beloved grandmother of Nathan Schobert, Aubrey and Ryan Mitchell, and Ariana Schobert-Kramer. Devoted sister of John Naclerio, Paul Naclerio, Matthew (Susan) Naclerio, George Naclerio Jr., Rose (Tom) Albin, and Lisa Naclerio. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Before leaving to raise her family, Marian worked as a hairdresser for a number of years at the Glemby's Salons in Edward Malley's and Macy's department stores in New Haven. Marian was a devoted and caring wife, mother, and grandmother. She was happiest spending time with her family, cooking and baking for family holidays, passing on her "secret" recipes to her daughters, accompanying her children and grandchildren on family trips to Italy and Disney World, and attending her grandchildren's extra-curricular activities including baseball games and dance recitals.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday morning at 11:00 in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church 355 Foxon Rd. in East Haven. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required. There will be no calling hours. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. Please omit flowers and consider memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Share a memory and sign Marian's guest book online at www.iovanne.com
.