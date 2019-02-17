Miller, Marianne C.

Marianne C. Miller, age 72, of Shelton entered into rest on February 15, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Edward "Ned" W. Miller, Jr. She was born in Derby on July 9, 1946 the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Zuikas) Draugelis. Marianne was a graduate of Ansonia High School and then went on to earn her Associate Degree from Quinnipiac College. Marianne was the Owner and Operator of the former Little Dimensions Clothing Store in Shelton. She then was employed for many years at Condon and Savitt in Ansonia as a legal Secretary. She was also on the Board of Directors for the American Red Cross. Marianne was an avid reader, enjoyed dancing and traveling. She loved taking trips to Ocean City and other various beach locations. She is survived by her daughter Erica Laudano and her husband Daniel McDermott, her two loving grandchildren Declan and Dylan McDermott. She also leaves her step-son Nicholas Miller, her mother-in-law Marie Miller and several nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to greet Marianne's family on Wednesday February 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd. Shelton. On Thursday her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. for her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. celebrated in St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave. Shelton. Burial will take place in the Spring in Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave. Shelton CT 06418. Online condolences can be left for her family at www.riverviewfh.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 17, 2019