Barretta, Marie A.

Marie A. Barretta, 76, of Orange, beloved wife of 57 years to Richard Barretta, passed away on July 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Marie was born on December 18, 1942 in New Haven, daughter of the late Carmen and Carmel (Proto) Romano. Marie was a licensed beautician for many years before her retirement. Marie was a devoted Catholic and Eucharistic Minister at Holy Infant Church in Orange for 34 years. She was a devoted mother to her three wonderful sons, Richard (Lisa) Barretta Jr., David (Jennifer) Barretta, and Christopher (Jena) Barretta. The apples of her eye were her 10 beautiful, beloved grandchildren. They were the pride and joys of her life. Marie loved to cook and entertain and was loved by everyone she met. Her door was always open for everyone. Besides her husband, sons, and grandchildren, Marie leaves behind her loving sister, Janet (Bruce) Devlin of North Haven. She also leaves many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She will be greatly missed by everyone. She was predeceased by her sisters, Lucy Romano, Patricia Pucillo, Anna Pereira, and her two brothers Ralph and Anthony Capasso.

The hours for visitation will take place Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. All are asked to proceed directly to Holy Infant Church for a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Connecticut Avenue, Norwalk, CT. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website,

