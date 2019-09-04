|
McCarthy, Marie A.
Marie A. Aldieri McCarthy, 83, of Orange, died Sept. 3, 2019 at Hamden Health Center. She was the beloved wife of Robert W. McCarthy. Marie was born on Feb. 20, 1936, the daughter of the late Silas and Mary Esposito Aldieri and was raised in the Highwood section of Hamden, resided in Orange most of her life. She was employed at Yale University for 15 years prior to retiring. She enjoyed cooking, making Italian cookies, golfing, gardening and traveling. Besides her husband, she is survived by her sons, Richard (Katherine) McCarthy of Raymond, NH, Robert (Diane) McCarthy of Wallingford and Steve (Lynn) McCarthy of Norwood, MA. a sister, Lorraine Guidone of Plymouth, MA and grandchildren, Kaitlin Forshaw, Kristi, Ryan, Christopher, Keri and Jenna McCarthy. She was pre-deceased by her siblings, Helen Salemme, Rose DeMilo, Tina Keyes and William DelSanto. Funeral Friday at 10 o'clock from the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden and at Holy Infant Church, Orange, at 11 o'clock. Interment in Orange Center Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-1942
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 5, 2019