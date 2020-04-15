|
Schebell, Marie A.
Marie A. Schebell, age 91, of West Haven passed away on April 13, 2020 at Apple Rehab Shelton Lakes in Shelton, CT. She was the beloved wife of the late Neal J. Schebell. She was born in New Haven on March 27, 1929 to the late Walter and Agnes Mary (Allen) Monck. Marie retired from the Veteran's Administration as a Payroll Administrator. She love trivia, puzzles, playing cards and crocheting. She will be sadly missed. She is survived by her two children, Neal W. (Nancy – her long term care giver) Schebell of West Haven and Anita Schebell of New Haven, one brother Richard (Susan) Monck of Prospect, CT, one sister Katherine (Joe) Tirollo of Beacon Falls, CT, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her two children Paul Schebell and Jeanne Renick. A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Orange Center Cemetery, Orange, CT. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 16, 2020