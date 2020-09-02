1/1
Marie Acompora
Acompora, Marie
Marie Grayson Acompora, 74, of Branford, formerly of New Haven and Guilford, died peacefully on September 1, 2020 in Branford Hills Health Care Center after a long illness. She was predeceased by her husband, Gaetano Thomas Acompora to whom she was married and devoted to for more than 55 years. Marie leaves her aunt, Natalina Angeli Ciak and her husband Anthony of Hamden. Born in New Haven on December 17, 1945 to the late John Grayson and Clementine Angeli Grayson. She grew up in New Haven and was a graduate of Hill House High School. Marie became a hairdresser and was employed for several years by Macy's Department Store in New Haven. Later, she worked for Al's Beauty Salon in West Haven for many years before retiring. Marie loved music and dancing, took Tap Dancing lessons and participated in many dancing reviews. She loved animals, especially her many dogs throughout the years. Marie and her husband lived in Guilford for more than 40 years.
Funeral services will be held privately. The Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. Sign the guestbook online for Marie at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com

Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 2, 2020.
