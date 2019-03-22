Sulpasso, Marie Avallone

Marie A. Avallone Sulpasso, 61, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. She was born in New Haven on March 17, 1958 and was the daughter of Giovanni and Concetta Fernicola Avallone. Marie enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren whom she loved unconditionally. Mother of Joseph (Heather Giaimo) Elcuri, Michelle Elcuri and Bianca (James) Onofrio. Grandmother of Gianni, Allexia, Nico, Lilyana, James IV and Luca. Sister of Joseph, Gene and Johnny Av-allone.

The visiting hours will be Sunday from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:15 Monday morning. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Pio of Pietrelcina at Church of Our Lady of Pompeii, 355 Foxon Road, East Haven at 11:00. Entombment will follow in the All Saints Mausoleum. Should friends desire memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 383 Main Ave. #5, Norwalk, CT 06851 or St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis TN 38105. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 22, 2019