New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:15 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Pio of Pietrelcina at Church of Our Lady of Pompeii
355 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Sulpasso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Avallone Sulpasso


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marie Avallone Sulpasso Obituary
Sulpasso, Marie Avallone
Marie A. Avallone Sulpasso, 61, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. She was born in New Haven on March 17, 1958 and was the daughter of Giovanni and Concetta Fernicola Avallone. Marie enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren whom she loved unconditionally. Mother of Joseph (Heather Giaimo) Elcuri, Michelle Elcuri and Bianca (James) Onofrio. Grandmother of Gianni, Allexia, Nico, Lilyana, James IV and Luca. Sister of Joseph, Gene and Johnny Av-allone.
The visiting hours will be Sunday from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:15 Monday morning. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Pio of Pietrelcina at Church of Our Lady of Pompeii, 355 Foxon Road, East Haven at 11:00. Entombment will follow in the All Saints Mausoleum. Should friends desire memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 383 Main Ave. #5, Norwalk, CT 06851 or St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis TN 38105. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now