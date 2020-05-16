Bucher, Marie C.
Marie C. Bucher, born July 7, 1927 in Ansonia, CT passed away with her family by her side on May 8, 2020. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Kenneth Bucher. They were married for 53 years and are now reunited in Heaven. Marie is survived by her two children, Lesa Marino of Deep River and Donald Bucher of Bristol. Also, her son-in-law Peter Marino and her two granddaughters Jessica and Jaclyn. Marie moved to New Haven when she was 18 years old and graduated from Commercial High School. From there, she started on her career path of office work. Marie met Ken at a New Haven Blades Hockey game and always said that she took one look at him, got weak in the knees and knew from there he was the man she was going to marry. They built their home in West Haven in 1958 and moved to Clinton in 2005. They traveled the world together, visiting China, Egypt, Europe, Alaska, South America and more. Marie retired in 1992 after 25 years as the receptionist for the Visiting Nurses Association of New Haven. Everyone who has known Marie has always noticed her constant smile. She believed in the power of optimism and spread that grace wherever she went. Besides her love for family, her greatest passion was helping others. Marie and Ken collected broken bikes and fixed them for needy children. She collected household goods and clothing for local shelters and worked at the Clinton Food Pantry for 9 years. There will be a celebration of Marie's life during brighter days. Special thanks to all the nurses and staff at Chesterfields Health Care Center, of Chester, CT. She received amazing care and love from everyone there. May she rest in peace with the Lord. To share a memory or express a condolence to Mrs. Bucher's family, please visit: www.rwwfh.com. Arrangements are by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, in Centerbrook.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 16, 2020.