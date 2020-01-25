|
Prete, Marie C.
Marie C. Prete of North Haven died Thursday, December 23, 2020, at her daughter's home in Northford. Marie was born October 7, 1938 in New Haven, a daughter of the late Michael and Julia Proto Caruso. She had worked for the Southern New England Telephone Company for many years until retiring. She was the devoted mother to Leslie (Bernie) Amatrudo of Northford and John M. Prete of Naples, FL; and loving grandmother to Brandon and Jack Amatrudo. She is also survived by her sister Joanne Avallone of North Haven. She was predeceased by her sister Linda Ceravone.
Her funeral will leave the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford Tuesday morning at 9:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish, St. Therese Campus, 555 Middletown Ave., North Haven at 10:00. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Visitation prior to the funeral from 8:30-9:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Smilow Cancer Hospital, 20 York St., New Haven, CT 06510. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 26, 2020