New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:30 AM
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish, St. Therese Campus
555 Middletown Ave
North Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Prete
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie C. Prete


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie C. Prete Obituary
Prete, Marie C.
Marie C. Prete of North Haven died Thursday, December 23, 2020, at her daughter's home in Northford. Marie was born October 7, 1938 in New Haven, a daughter of the late Michael and Julia Proto Caruso. She had worked for the Southern New England Telephone Company for many years until retiring. She was the devoted mother to Leslie (Bernie) Amatrudo of Northford and John M. Prete of Naples, FL; and loving grandmother to Brandon and Jack Amatrudo. She is also survived by her sister Joanne Avallone of North Haven. She was predeceased by her sister Linda Ceravone.
Her funeral will leave the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford Tuesday morning at 9:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish, St. Therese Campus, 555 Middletown Ave., North Haven at 10:00. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Visitation prior to the funeral from 8:30-9:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Smilow Cancer Hospital, 20 York St., New Haven, CT 06510. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -