Marie Capobianco
Capobianco, Marie
Marie Capobianco, age 94, of Orange passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Charlie Capobianco. Marie was born in Belmont, MA daughter of the late Orlando and Luisa Urciudo. She is survived by her children, Paul Capobianco, Donna (Tom) Boland and Rosemary Russo, her grandchildren Alexander and Christina Boland, Paul Michael and James Russo and Charles Capobianco, her daughter-in-law Debbie Capobianco and her sister Vera Caporiccio. Marie was predeceased by son Charlie Capobianco, her son-in-law Gerry Russo, 2 sisters and 4 brothers. Marie was a very artistic woman who not only painted landscapes, but also created beautiful rugs and pottery. She was also an avid gardener and a wonderful cook. Marie's greatest gift was the love she gave to her husband and children, especially her devotion to her son Paul.
The hours for visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Funeral Services and interment will be private. Donation may be made in her name to Special Olympics www.specialolympics.org. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
