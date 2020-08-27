1/1
Marie Carmel LaMonaca Landisio
Landisio, Marie Carmel LaMonaca
Marie Carmel LaMonaca Landisio, 85, of New Haven, died peacefully at her home on Thursday, August 27, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Vincent P. Landisio, Sr. Marie was born in New Haven on July 17, 1935, a daughter of the late Salvatore and Rose Longobardi LaMonaca, and was a lifelong New Haven resident. Marie was a computer operator for thirty years at the former SNET Co. of New Haven, retiring in 1995. She is survived by two daughters, Julie (Dennis) Torello of Cheshire and Rose (Eugene) Mergner of North Haven, a son, Vincent P. (Leigh Ann) Landisio, Jr. of North Haven, two sisters, Theresa Fasulo and Frances (Ralph) Peccerillo of New Haven, a sister-in-law, Linda LaMonaca of Clinton, nine grandchildren, Michael (Eileen) Torello, Maria and Alicia Torello, Daniel and Paul Mergner, Gina Mergner and her fiance Bryan Maratea, Anna-Lynn (Matthew) Monroe, Vincent (Erin) Landisio, III, and Marissa McVety, and five great-grandchildren, Emma and Ethan Monroe, and Michael, Timothy, and Grayson Torello. She was predeceased by a sister, Rose Ann Weyel, and two brothers, Salvatore and Frank LaMonaca. There will be no calling hours. Due to Covid-19 restrictions funeral services for Marie will be private. Memorial contributions in Marie's name may be sent to Ronald McDonald House, 860 Howard Ave., New Haven, CT 06519 rmhc-ctma.org. The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven has been entrusted with arrangements. www.washingtonmemorialfh.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473
(203) 239-6000
