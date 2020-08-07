Mason, Marie CarusoMarie Caruso Mason, 93, formerly of North Haven died unexpectedly on August 2, 2020 at the Whitney Center in Hamden. Beloved wife of 59 years to the late Edward C. Mason. She was born May 17, 1927 in New Haven and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Louise Ferrucci Caruso. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters Margaret Ruggiero, Violet Civitillo and Gloria Nuzzi. She is survived by her daughters Kathleen Fagley and her husband Paul of Keene, NH; Lori Torello and her husband Rusty of North Haven; Gary Mason who resides in Bethany; five grandchildren, Erin Fagley Wessel and husband Tim, Evan Fagley, Erik Fagley, James Torello, Jared Torello; one great-grandchildren Declan Wessel; three brothers, John Caruso of Hollywood, FL, William Caruso and his wife Delores of Ocala, FL, George Caruso and his wife Joan of Branford, many nieces and nephews. Marie held an abiding faith in her Redeemer and Savior. Her faith gave her great peace and serenity, which was a gift to those who knew and loved her, and something one could feel in her presence. A special service of remembrance will be held at the graveside at All Saints Cemetery on Monday, August 10th at 11:00 a.m. Due to present circumstances, funeral services will be private for family and close friends. We ask that families and friends who come to the cemetery observe masking and social distancing. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements.