Castracane, Marie

Marie L. Castracane, age 100, of West Haven passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019 at CT Hospice. She was the loving wife of the late Leo A. Castracane Sr. Marie was born in Hamden, daughter of the late Ralph and Assunta Buonamino DiDomenic, but was raised in the flats of Woodbridge. She is survived by her children, Leo (Mary Lou) Castracane Jr. and Caesar Castracane, all of West Haven and Mark (Sally) Castracane of Hattiesburg, MS, her grandchildren Adam (Laura) Castracane and Donna (Steven) Kapsinow, her great-grandchildren, Anthony Michael Castracane, Ella Resse and Talia Jordan Kapsinow and her great-nieces Stella Maria and Miranda Claire Beard. Marie was predeceased by her sisters Josephine Nardi, Georgetta DeClement, Mary Rapuano, Frances Ferraro, Julia Efrid and her brothers Ralph and Dominic DeDomenic and her pretty boy, Bubba the Dog. For 25 years Marie was a lunch lady for the West Haven School System. She was a member and communicant for Our Lady of Victory Church. She was also a 3rd grade Religious Instructor for 25 years, a volunteer for the Hospitality Committee, the church carnival and the soup suppers. Marie was a member of the Notre Dame Alumni Mothers Club.

The hours for visitation will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Saturday morning at 8:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Church on Saturday at 9 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to either Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23453 www.operationsmile.org or Parish Visitors of Mary Immaculate, P.O. Box 658, Marycrest Monroe, NY 10949. For online condolences, please visit our website at

www.westhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 14, 2019