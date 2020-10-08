Cullen, Marie
Marie Montesano Cullen, age 82, of West Haven died peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020. For 61 years the beloved wife of the late Joseph James Cullen, Sr., who predeceased her in July. Marie was born in New Haven on September 17, 1938, daughter of the late Vincent and Mary Montesano. Marie is survived by her children, Joseph J. (Connie) Cullen, Jr. of Orange, Mark V. Cullen of New Haven, John M. (Jill) Cullen of Stratford and Maria G. Carrano of West Haven. She loved her family immensely, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were the highlight of her life. She was a devoted and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and Sister. She is also survived by her grandchildren Stephanie (Tommy) Ferraro, James (Ashley) Cullen, Hallie and Elaina Carrano, and Emily, Kathryn, and Lauren Cullen, and great-grandchildren Stella and Cole Ferraro, as well as her precious sister Elena Ferretti. Marie was an active member of the West Haven community and the Our Lady of Victory Church. She loved to bowl and take bus trips to the casinos with her friends. Marie also enjoyed traveling, visiting much of the Caribbean and touring Europe. Nothing excited her more than planning for the next trip. Marie was as a loving, supportive wife and mother. After raising her four children she began a career as a Customer Service Representative with SNET where she eventually retired.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial for both Marie, and Joseph, on Monday, October 12th at 11:00 a.m. At Our Lady of Victory Church, St. John Vianney Campus, Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. There will be no hours for visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to W.H.E.A.T. 674 Washington Ave., West Haven, CT 06516 www.wheatpantry.org
