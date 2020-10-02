1/1
Marie Dryzgula
1933 - 2020
Dryzgula, Marie
Marie Valente Dryzgula 87, of Branford and for many years a resident of North Branford beloved wife of the late Robert E. Dryzgula Sr. (Desco) whom she married on March 31, 1951 passed away on September 30, 2020 after a long illness at her home. Loving mother of Robert E. (Debra) Dryzgula Jr. of Springtown, TX Diane D. (James) Brockway of Branford and Richard E. Dryzgula of North Branford. Grandmother of Robert A. Dryzgula, Christine (Brian) Mathis, Daniel (Maille) Dryzgula and Emily and Jeffrey Dryzgula. Great-grandmother of Savanah and Jack Mathis. Brother of Pat Valente of East Haven. Marie was born in New Haven on February 9, 1933 daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Forte Valente. Prior to her retirement, Marie was the Assistant Vice President for the New Haven Terminal.
Relatives and friends are invited to A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ambrose Parish in St. Augustine Church on MONDAY morning at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Masks and social distancing is required. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven. Sign Marie's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Parish in St. Augustine Church
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
