Marie F. Berniere
BERNIERE, MARIE F.
Marie Fabrizio Berniere, 95, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23rd, 2020 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. She was the beloved wife of the late former North Haven Police Chief Walter T. Berniere. Marie was born in New Haven on June 21, 1925 and was the daughter of the late Frank and Josephine Leone Fabrizio. Marie enjoyed duck pin bowling, dancing and was an excellent cook. Beloved mother of Lisa B. Palmucci. Loving and devoted grandmother to Joseph Palmucci, Jr. (Jill) and Thomas Palmucci (fiance Miranda McBride). Sister of Rose Palmieri and the late Phyllis DiLella, James and Joseph Fabrizio. Also survived by her former son-in-law Joseph Palmucci, Sr., nieces and nephews.
The visiting hours will be Monday morning, Nov. 30th from 10:00 to 11:30 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A Mass of Christian burial will follow in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church at 12 Noon. Interment will follow in the North Haven Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven, CT 06473.www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
