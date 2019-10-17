New Haven Register Obituaries
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Marie Frances Moriarty


1925 - 2019
Marie Frances Moriarty Obituary
Moriarty, Marie Frances
In Hamden October 16, 2019 Marie Frances Moriarty 93, of Hamden. She leaves behind her cherished nieces and nephews Richard Dunham (Christine), Karen Senses (Joseph), Claire Cain (Kevin), Michael King (Mary), and Carol Salvatore. Also survived by her sister-in-law Eileen Moriarty. She was predeceased by brothers Walter, William, Francis and John Moriarty and sisters Anne King and Peg Dunham. Marie was born in New Haven October 29, 1925 daughter of the late John F. and Anne Hayes Moriarty. She had worked for the former SNET for 35 years. Her funeral will leave Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden Monday at 9:30 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hamden Health Care Recreation Fund, 1270 Sherman Ave., Hamden, CT 06514. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 18, 2019
