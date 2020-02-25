|
Franco, Marie G.
Marie G. Franco, age 94, of West Haven passed away peacefully at home on February 23, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late John Franco. Marie was born in New Haven, daughter of the late Salvatore and Josephine Trotta. She is survived by her children, Janice Biondi of West Haven, John "Jack" Franco of Hamden, James E. Franco Sr. of Clinton and Robert J. Franco of Hamden, her grandchildren, Jennifer, Lawrence and John Biondi, James Jr. and Jamie Franco and her 5 great-grandchildren. Marie was predeceased by her 3 sisters and her 8 brothers. Prior to her retirement, she was employed with Schick Razors. She was also a long time parishioner of St. Lawrence Church and also attended grammar school at St. Lawrence.
Visitation will be Saturday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Saturday morning at 9:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Lawrence Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. To leave online condolence, please visit our website at
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 27, 2020