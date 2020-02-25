New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Franco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie G. Franco


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie G. Franco Obituary
Franco, Marie G.
Marie G. Franco, age 94, of West Haven passed away peacefully at home on February 23, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late John Franco. Marie was born in New Haven, daughter of the late Salvatore and Josephine Trotta. She is survived by her children, Janice Biondi of West Haven, John "Jack" Franco of Hamden, James E. Franco Sr. of Clinton and Robert J. Franco of Hamden, her grandchildren, Jennifer, Lawrence and John Biondi, James Jr. and Jamie Franco and her 5 great-grandchildren. Marie was predeceased by her 3 sisters and her 8 brothers. Prior to her retirement, she was employed with Schick Razors. She was also a long time parishioner of St. Lawrence Church and also attended grammar school at St. Lawrence.
Visitation will be Saturday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Saturday morning at 9:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Lawrence Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. To leave online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -