Services
Alderson-Ford Funeral Homes Inc
615 South Main Street
Cheshire, CT 06410
(203) 272-7209
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alderson-Ford Funeral Homes Inc
615 South Main Street
Cheshire, CT 06410
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church of Cheshire
111 Church Drive
Cheshire, CT
View Map
Marie (McCallum) Grant


Marie (McCallum) Grant Obituary
Grant, Marie (McCallum)
Marie (McCallum) Grant, age 79, of Cheshire entered into rest on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at her home. She was the devoted wife of the late Thomas K. Grant. Marie was born on February 26, 1940 in Kilmarnock, Scotland, daughter of the late Samuel and Jean McCallum. Life's promise led Marie, Tom, and their young family to America's shores although they never lost touch with their Scottish heritage.
Marie is the beloved mother of Derek Grant of Cheshire; Heather Grant of Unionville; and Shirley Cashman and her husband, Kevin of Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Rachel (Kevin) Maze, Kristen (Gaetano) Traversa, Jenna Cashman, Lindsay, Hannah and Robert Grant; great-grandchildren, Finnegan, Avery, Lucia and Matteo; and her siblings. She was predeceased by her daughter, Julie McCallum Grant.
Friends may greet Marie's family at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 South Main Street, on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church of Cheshire, 111 Church Drive, Cheshire. Please meet directly at church. Burial will be private. To leave online condolences for her family or to share a story of Marie, please visit wwww.fordfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 31, 2019
