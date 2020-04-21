Home

Marie Judge

Marie Judge Obituary
Judge, Marie
Marie Judge was born in New Haven, Connecticut on December 19th, 1939, and passed away from bladder cancer on April 6th, 2020. She came from a family of nine children, and is survived by her four children and their spouses, six sisters, one brother, 16 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Her greatest sources of joy were her children, grandchildren, and her Catholic faith. Marie worked as a secretary and later as a registered nurse. She loved music and the English language. Her family will always hold her in their hearts, cherishing the memories of her joyful participation in their lives.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 22, 2020
