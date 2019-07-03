Amendola, Marie L.

Marie L. "Chubb" Criscuolo Amendola 86, of East Haven beloved wife of the late Anthony Amendola passed away on July 2, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Loving mother of the late Rachel Amendola. Sister of Lena Munz of East Haven and the late Joseph Criscuolo. Marie was born in New Haven on September 24, 1932 daughter of the late Joseph and Lucille Morro Criscuolo. Prior to her retirement, Marie was a cashier for the former Rosner's Market and secretary for Hertz Penske Truck Leasing Company. The family of Marie would like to thank Henry Criscuolo for the love and care shown to Marie for many years and the staff at Family Matters Homecare. Marie was known for being a fantastic Italian cook.

Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven MONDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish in Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in East Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call on MONDAY morning from 8:30 to 10:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Sign Marie's guest book online at:

www.portofuneralhomes.net Published in The New Haven Register from July 6 to July 7, 2019