Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Colavolpe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie L. Colavolpe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie L. Colavolpe Obituary
Colavolpe, Marie L.
Marie L. Colavolpe born in New Haven, CT on April 15, 1932 of Lighthouse Point, FL formerly of Branford, CT passed away peacefully at the age 87 surrounded by her loved ones.
Marie was a talented seamstress for many years. She had a love for the outdoors, gardening and the ocean.
Marie was predeceased by her husband, Leo Colavolpe. Marie leaves her daughters Renee Kirbs and the late Michael Kirbs, Anita and Wayne Maculaitis and Karen Colavolpe Amatrudo. She also leaves her seven grandchildren, Eric, Danielle and Bryan Kirbs, Wayne Maculaitis Jr, and Tara, Michael Jr and Alexis Amatrudo. In addition she leaves ten Great-Grandchildren. She is survived by one sister, Barbara Baisley of Branford. Marie was predeceased by two brothers, Al and John Funaro and a sister Louise Avallone.
In lieu of flowers please donate to The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, 749 East Main St, Branford, CT 06405 (203) 315-4125
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.