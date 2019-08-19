|
|
Colavolpe, Marie L.
Marie L. Colavolpe born in New Haven, CT on April 15, 1932 of Lighthouse Point, FL formerly of Branford, CT passed away peacefully at the age 87 surrounded by her loved ones.
Marie was a talented seamstress for many years. She had a love for the outdoors, gardening and the ocean.
Marie was predeceased by her husband, Leo Colavolpe. Marie leaves her daughters Renee Kirbs and the late Michael Kirbs, Anita and Wayne Maculaitis and Karen Colavolpe Amatrudo. She also leaves her seven grandchildren, Eric, Danielle and Bryan Kirbs, Wayne Maculaitis Jr, and Tara, Michael Jr and Alexis Amatrudo. In addition she leaves ten Great-Grandchildren. She is survived by one sister, Barbara Baisley of Branford. Marie was predeceased by two brothers, Al and John Funaro and a sister Louise Avallone.
In lieu of flowers please donate to The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, 749 East Main St, Branford, CT 06405 (203) 315-4125
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 20, 2019