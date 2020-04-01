New Haven Register Obituaries
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Marie L. Cusano


1953 - 2020
Marie L. Cusano Obituary
Cusano, Marie L.
Marie L. Iannotti Cusano, 66, of Hamden, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael Campus. She was the beloved wife of 47 years to Michael Paul Cusano Jr. Marie was born in New Haven on June 23, 1953 and was the daughter of the late Norman and Betty Gunia Iannotti. She has worked for the Toyota Oakdale Theatre, the Peoples United Center at Quinnipiac University, and as a Commercial Lines Representative for Commercial Insurance Associates of North Haven for 50 years. Marie enjoyed going on cruises, movie nights with the girls, and spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter whom she loved wholeheartedly. Loving mother of Steven Cusano (fiancee Lauran Davidovicz), Donna Cusano Parese, and James Cusano. Grandmother of Hailey, Luke, Michael, and Makayla. Sister of Frank Iannotti (Betty), and Norman Iannotti. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as countless friends.
Private services have been entrusted to the Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in memory of Marie to Don's Hat Rack, 269 Centerbrook Rd., Hamden, CT 06518.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 2, 2020
