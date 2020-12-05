1/1
Marie L. Pietrandrea
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PIETRANDREA, MARIE L.
Marie L. Dellisola Pietrandrea, 85, of Hamden passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at her home. She was the beloved wife of Anthony Pietrandrea. Marie was born in New Haven on June 14, 1935 and was the daughter of the late Tomasso and Mary Bica Dellisola. She had worked as a secretary at the University of New Haven until her retirement. Mother of Victor P. Pietrandrea and Anthony Pietrandrea (Cristina). Sister of Grace Limoncelli and the late Thomas Dellisola. Sister-in-law of Antonia Pietrandrea, Silvestro Pietrandrea (Maria), Angela Cerilli, Rina Coletta and the late Edward Limoncelli. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The visiting hours will be Monday morning, Dec. 7th from 9:30 to 11:00 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00 to Christ the Bread of Life at Blessed Sacrament Church, Hamden for a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 11:30. Entombment will follow in the All Saints Mausoleum. www.northhavenfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
Christ the Bread of Life at Blessed Sacrament Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved