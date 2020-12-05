PIETRANDREA, MARIE L.
Marie L. Dellisola Pietrandrea, 85, of Hamden passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at her home. She was the beloved wife of Anthony Pietrandrea. Marie was born in New Haven on June 14, 1935 and was the daughter of the late Tomasso and Mary Bica Dellisola. She had worked as a secretary at the University of New Haven until her retirement. Mother of Victor P. Pietrandrea and Anthony Pietrandrea (Cristina). Sister of Grace Limoncelli and the late Thomas Dellisola. Sister-in-law of Antonia Pietrandrea, Silvestro Pietrandrea (Maria), Angela Cerilli, Rina Coletta and the late Edward Limoncelli. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The visiting hours will be Monday morning, Dec. 7th from 9:30 to 11:00 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00 to Christ the Bread of Life at Blessed Sacrament Church, Hamden for a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 11:30. Entombment will follow in the All Saints Mausoleum. www.northhavenfuneral.com