Marie L., Velardi

Marie L. Velardi, age 65, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully in her home on Feb., 28, 2019, surrounded by loved ones, after a brief battle with cancer. Marie was the daughter of Rose Mennone Pizzuti of Wallingford and the late Peter Pizzuti. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 43 years, Harry A. Velardi. Marie is survived by her brother, James and his wife Michelle and their son Nathaniel Pizzuti, and also by her sister Linda and her husband Paul and their children Anthony and Natalie Di Domenico.

Marie received her B.S. in 1974 and her M.S. in 1980, both from Southern Connecticut State University. She worked for several years as a teacher and later as an employee of the State of CT with the Dept. of Income Maintenance.Upon moving to Atlanta with husband Harry in 1998, Marie began accompanying her husband as he traveled throughout the south on business. During their long marriage, the couple visited over 40 countries, some numerous times. Always amicable and out-going, Marie made friends in every country in which she traveled.Marie will be deeply missed by family including sister-in-law Fran, brother-in-law Ed Amarante and nephew Jarred Cooke, grand-nephews Matt and Benjamin Cooke and Jarred's partner Angela Ruggerio and predeceased by nephew Justin Cooke. Marie was loved by many relatives and friends, but she enjoyed a special relationship with cousins Anna, Rose, Joanne and Rita Ciresi with whom she grew up. Marie will be remembered by all who knew and loved her for her gentleness, kindness and generous spirit.In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's memory should be made payable to Harry Velardi to P.O. Box 888075, Atlanta, GA 30356. Stephen Owusu was Marie's father's CNA and Marie and Harry took up his fight to bring his three daughters and wife to the USA. This cause was very close to Marie's heart and she had Harry promise, while in the hospital, that he would continue to help Stephen.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8th from 5 to 7 p.m. at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St., New Haven, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Devine Mercy Parish at St. Rita's Church, 1620 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT, on Saturday, March 9th at 10 a.m. Please meet at the church.