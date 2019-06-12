Lacobelle, Marie

Marie D. Lacobelle, of West Haven entered into rest on June 10, 2019. Marie is survived by her brother Attorney Jerome A. Lacobelle, Sr., nephews Attorney Jerome A. Lacobelle, Jr. and James V. (Ann Marie) Lacobelle; great-nieces and nephews Jerome A. (Jessica) Lacobelle III, Vincent T. Lacobelle, Abby and Emma Lacobelle. Her parents, Vincent and Filomena DeFilio Lacobelle predeceased her.

Marie is an alumna of St. Lawrence School, West Haven High School and the University of Bridgeport where she received a bachelor's degree in medical technology. For 40 years, she worked as a medical technologist at the West Haven Veterans Medical Center. During her tenure there, she received many awards for improvements and cost saving methods. In 2015, Marie was honored as the West Haven Italian-American of the year. In 2017 she served as the Grand Marshal for the New Haven Columbus Day parade.

Marie was a founding, charter member and longtime officer of the West Haven Italian American Ladies Auxilary. As president of the St. Lawrence Church Ladies Guild, Marie was an active committee member of the 100th anniversary celebration of the church. She was a former member of the 3rd District Democratic Town Committee, a long standing realtor and the office manager of The Law Offices of Jerome A. Lacobelle, LLC located in West Haven.

Visitation will take place on FRIDAY from 4 to 7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. On Saturday morning, the procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Lawrence Church at 10 o'clock. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dept. of Veterans Affairs Attention: Volunteer Services, 950 Campbell Avenue West Haven, CT 06516. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website at

