Marie Lynch

Lynch, Marie
Marie Frick Lynch, 76, of East Haven passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26th, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael campus. She was the beloved wife of 57 years to John Lynch. Marie was born in Brooklyn, New York on June 29, 1944 and was the daughter of the late Adolf and Mary McCann Frick. She had worked for the Omni Hotel, New Haven. Marie was a kind, humble, empathetic, compassionate, selfless woman who was fun spirited and had the patience of a Saint. She loved to cook for her children and friends, was a big New York Yankees and New England Patriots fan, but most of all she lived for her children and grandchildren who she loved unconditionally. Mother of Valerie Szirbik (Thomas), John Lynch, Theresa Lynch (Flora Padro) and the late Donna Lynch. Grandmother of Thomas (TJ) Szirbik, Emily Szirbik and Ashley Lynch. Predeceased by brothers Adolf and John Frick.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven on Friday morning, Oct. 30th at 10:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Marie also contributed to charities, especially St. Jude; therefore, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929 The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com