Barese, Marie M.
Marie M. Barese 95, of Branford, formerly of East Haven passed away on January 9, 2020 at Branford Hills Health Care Center. She was born on July 7, 1925 to George and Matilda Pelote in Shirley, MA Marie is survived by her son Joseph Barese Jr. (Evelyn) of Guilford, her three devoted grandchildren; Paige Labelle (Brian) of Guilford, Joseph Barese III (David) of Naugatuck and Trevor Barese (Kajal) of Boston, MA along with her seven great-grandchildren; Olivia Labelle, Isabella Labelle, Zachary Labelle, Sophia Labelle all of Guilford and Dawson Nunner, Hayden Nunner and Gavin Nunner of PA. Marie is also survived by numerous Nieces and Nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister; Lillian O'Connor and brothers; Joseph, Alfred ,Harry, Harold and George Pelote.
After graduating High School Marie worked at Fort Devin where she met a young soldier by the name of Joe Barese and soon after the war they were married during a snow storm that closed down everything except the church. Shortly after, they moved to CT and had Joseph Jr. They spent most of their lives in East Haven then moving to Branford. Marie was an avid Red Socks fan since her father brought her to her first game as a young child. Later, she added UCONN Women's Basketball and the Patriots to her favorite teams list. Marie was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed. Marie's family would like to thank the staff of Branford Hills for their devotion and care for Marie. During the time she stayed with them, Branford Hills became her home.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven at which time her funeral Procession will leave for 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Bosco Parish at the church of St. Therese, 105 Leetes Island Rd., Branford with committal to follow at St. Agnes cemetery, 295 East Main St., Branford.
Published in The New Haven Register from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020