Marie "DeeDee" Manacchio
Manacchio, Marie "DeeDee"
Marie Antoinette (DeeDee) Manacchio of East Haven, CT died unexpectedly at the age of 67 on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Marie is survived by her dearest friends Lynn Proto and Louise Massaro, brothers Ralph and Carl (Margot), and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother Gloria Manacchio, father Ralph, and brother Michael. Marie was born in New Haven. She was the matriarch of her family and was happiest when family and friends were gathered at her home for a pasta dinner. She will always be remembered for her kindness, sense of humor, willingness to help others, zest for life, and love of family. The family would like to thank the nursing staff and physicians who cared for Marie at Yale New Haven Hospital on WP-9 and the Medical Intensive Care Unit, NP-9. The extraordinary, compassionate care provided to Marie and her family will never be forgotten.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday October 8, 2020 at Saint Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place, New Haven Connecticut. Burial will be private. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her services. Share a memory and sign DeeDee's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
