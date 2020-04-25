|
Marangell, Marie
Marie Rachel DelCervo Marangell, 91, of North Haven was reunited with her life's love, her husband, the late Patrick Marangell, on Friday, April 24, 2020, peacefully in her home. Marie was the daughter of the late Ralph and Concetta Riccitelli DelCervo. She was the mother of Robert (Ann) Marangell of CA, Kenneth (Susan) Marangell of CA, Patricia (William) Huggins of CT, and Frank (Christine) Marangell of MA. Grandmother of seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers Frank and Ralph DelCervo and sister Louise Evans. Marie was a Special Education Teacher at ACES until her retirement. Marie and her husband Pat were active members of the AMVETs. They enjoyed bowling, golfing and traveling to visit their children. Marie enjoyed gardening, swimming at the North Haven town pool and playing bocce at the North Haven Senior Center. Marie loved her family and would do anything for all her wonderful lifelong friends. She asks that you do something for a friend in her honor to make the world a better place. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020