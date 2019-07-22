Martino, Marie Marturiello

Marie Marturiello Martino, 85 of Hamden, CT passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019 at Whitney Center surrounded by family. Devoted wife of the late Alfred Martino, Sr. and beloved mother of Alfred (Robin) Martino, Jr., Anthony J. (Mary) Martino, and the recently deceased Robert P. Martino, Sr. Marie was born on January 7, 1934 daughter of Joseph Marturiello, Sr. and Raffaela Donato Marturiello of New Haven, both deceased, and was the sister to the late Joseph Marturiello, Jr. Marie is also survived by her grandchildren, Brian G. (Mindy) Martino, Christie M. Martino, Anthony J Martino, Jr., Gina M Martino, Robert P. Martino, Jr., Leah Martino and by several extended family members including former daughter-in-law Janine Defonzo Martino. Prior to retirement Marie was an Office Administrator for E.J. Davis in Wallingford, CT. She was the smiling face that greeted customers at the Whitney Center Gift Shop and was well known and admired for her fabulous baked goods. Marie, along with her late husband Alfred Martino, Sr., were heavily involved in the community as avid supporters of Little League Baseball. She was a grandmother aka "Nanners" to all and we will miss her kind spirit and loving quality. A special thank you to all the staff at Whitney Center who became Marie's second family especially Stephanie. A prayer service will be held Thurday, 6:45 p.m. in the Peter H. Torello & Son F.H. 1022 Dixwell ave., Hamden. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the American Kidney Foundation or Whitney Center Staff Development Fund C/O Philanthropy Dept., 200 Leeder Hill Drive, Hamden, CT 06517 Published in The New Haven Register on July 23, 2019