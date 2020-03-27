|
Masotta, Marie
Marie P. Masotta, 89, of Branford, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She has been the devoted wife for the past 60 years of Edward J. Masotta, Sr. She was born in New Haven on October 20, 1930 to the late Pasquale and Virginia Salvati Petrafesa. Marie worked as a bookkeeper with Folis Insurance Company and as a Cashier for Woolco's of Branford for many years, until finally retiring. She loved her family, loved to cook and entertain, especially on Sunday's. She not only opened her home for food and drink but she was a caregiver for many of her siblings, being the last of the 12 Petrafesa children. If you had an anniversary, birthday or special occasion, Marie never let it go by without acknowledging it with either a card or phone call. She was the family historian and heart of the Masotta family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A heartfelt thank you must go out to her two aids, Jacqueline and Shanequa for all the loving care they provided to her.
Besides her husband, she is survived by two sons, Edward J. (Antonia) Masotta, Jr. and Charles A. Masotta both of Branford and two granddaughters, Therese and Elena Masotta. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by four brothers, Charles, John, Rocco and Angelo Petrafesa and seven sisters, Antionette LaGuardia, Rose Testa, Sue Panzo, Kate Willis, Geraldine Vitolo, Lucille Pisacano and Gira Staffa.
Due to the recent restrictions from the covid-19 pandemic, a private graveside service was held for Marie at St. Agnes Cemetery with only her immediate family present. A future date for a memorial mass may be scheduled and will be posted for all to attend. The East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit Marie's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and leave the family a message.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 29, 2020