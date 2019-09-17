|
|
Mentone, Marie
Marie Mentone of Hamden died peacefully at home on September 16, 2019. She was born in New Haven on November 4, 1941 to the late Andrew "Sally" and Jennie Fraulo Mentone. Marie was a legal secretary and the office manager of the Pellegrino Law Firm for over 40 years and was a past president of the Connecticut Legal Secretaries Association. She truly loved the firm and everyone who worked there. Marie was a very social person who loved to dance and sing. She is the sister of Lucille Mentone, aunt of Joshua (Jocelyn) Perldeiner and Hilary Graboff, great-aunt of Arlo Perldeiner, and also survived by several cousins.
Visiting hours will be Thursday morning from 8:30- 9:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place at 10:00. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Academy, 265 Benham St., Hamden, CT 06514. Share a memory and sign Marie's guest book online at
www.iovanne.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 18, 2019