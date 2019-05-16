Messina , Marie "Babe"

Marie "Babe" Messina, 102 of East Haven, dedicated and loving wife of the late former Mayor of East Haven, Frank Messina, passed away on May 11, 2019. She was born March 10, 1917 in New Haven to Edward and Anna (Salerno) Donroe. Babe is survived by her three loving children, William "Bill" Messina (Joan) of East Haven, Rita Nagorski (John) of Orange and Lenora DiMarzo (Lou) of East Haven. She is also survived by grandchildren, Ronald Messina, Joan Messina Candelora, John Dottori (Janet), James Dottori (Tracy), Christine Bouchard (Ben Diebold), CJ Bouchard, David Bouchard, Louis DiMarzo (companion, Alice) and Lea DiStefano (Bill) along with numerous great-grandchildren. Marie was preceded in death her husband, Francis Messina (1979), grandson, Francis Messina (widow, Karen) and two brothers, Francis and Edward Donroe.

Marie was an honorary member of the East Haven Historical Society and Town Treasure. She was a member of the East Haven Chamber of Commerce, Rotary and Merit Award Committee. She volunteered on Election Day and gave many opening speeches and dedications to individuals who won awards on behalf of her late husband, Selectman and then Mayor Frank Messina (1967-1975).

Family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Her funeral procession will leave the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home on Monday, May 20 at 10:40 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish of the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven with Committal to follow at East Lawn Cemetery, East Haven.

203-467-2789 Published in The New Haven Register from May 17 to May 19, 2019