New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-2789
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
View Map
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish of the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
80 Taylor Ave
East Haven , CT
View Map
Committal
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:15 PM
East Lawn Cemetery
River Street
East Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Messina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie "Babe" Messina


1917 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marie "Babe" Messina Obituary
Messina , Marie "Babe"
Marie "Babe" Messina, 102 of East Haven, dedicated and loving wife of the late former Mayor of East Haven, Frank Messina, passed away on May 11, 2019. She was born March 10, 1917 in New Haven to Edward and Anna (Salerno) Donroe. Babe is survived by her three loving children, William "Bill" Messina (Joan) of East Haven, Rita Nagorski (John) of Orange and Lenora DiMarzo (Lou) of East Haven. She is also survived by grandchildren, Ronald Messina, Joan Messina Candelora, John Dottori (Janet), James Dottori (Tracy), Christine Bouchard (Ben Diebold), CJ Bouchard, David Bouchard, Louis DiMarzo (companion, Alice) and Lea DiStefano (Bill) along with numerous great-grandchildren. Marie was preceded in death her husband, Francis Messina (1979), grandson, Francis Messina (widow, Karen) and two brothers, Francis and Edward Donroe.
Marie was an honorary member of the East Haven Historical Society and Town Treasure. She was a member of the East Haven Chamber of Commerce, Rotary and Merit Award Committee. She volunteered on Election Day and gave many opening speeches and dedications to individuals who won awards on behalf of her late husband, Selectman and then Mayor Frank Messina (1967-1975).
Family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Her funeral procession will leave the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home on Monday, May 20 at 10:40 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish of the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven with Committal to follow at East Lawn Cemetery, East Haven.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789
Published in The New Haven Register from May 17 to May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
Download Now