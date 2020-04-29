|
|
McNabola, Marie N.
Marie Norma (Pascucelli) McNabola, born on May 1, 1935 in New Haven, daughter to Salvatore and Susie Pascucelli, died Monday April 27, 2020 at Regency House in Wallingford, CT.
Marie was the beloved wife of the late James "Mac" McNabola, both longtime educators in the Meriden School System. Marie taught special education at Thomas Hooker Elementary School and was very active in the PTO and other school related activities. She was past president and member of the "Charity Club" for over 50 years. She was the first member to receive a Lifetime Membership award for all her years of service. While she loved to travel, after her retirement she spent most falls and winters in Myrtle Beach, SC with Mac. They would visit with friends and family. She also loved to shop all the local malls and markets, her specialty.
She attended Sacred Heart Academy in Hamden and graduated from New Haven State Teachers College (SCSU now) with her Master's Degree in Special Education. Marie taught in various school systems, but spent most of her career at Thomas Hooker Elementary school where she taught for over 25 years.
Marie's greatest joy came from being a "Nonni". Her life revolved around her grandkids; making sure they were happy and educationally developing. She would read to them, tutor them in math and English and make sure they were on track. She was the epitome of an old school teacher.
She was predeceased by her husband James, sister Betty and her parents Susie and Sal Pascucelli. She was the devoted mother to her daughter Kathleen Wood and her husband Tom Lanz of Mystic, CT, her son Tim McNabola and wife Hollyann of Wallingford, and 6 grandchildren Morgan, Brooke, Kendall McNabola, Quinlan, Nicola Wood and Sylvia Lanz.
Interment is private and a memorial service is planned in the future. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden is entrusted with the arrangements.
In keeping with Marie's true gift of giving, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the John J. Nerden RTC Camp of Middlefield, CT, "A Special Place for Special People," PO BOX 2617, Meriden, CT 06451 or on their website at www.Campnerden.com. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 30, 2020