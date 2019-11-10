|
Omicioli, Marie
Marie Omicioli, age 92, of New Haven passed away on November 8, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Andrew Omicioli. Marie was born in New Haven, daughter of the late John and Blanche Castallazzo Bernacchia. She is survived by her children, Andrew (Kathleen) Omicioli of RI and Denise (Raymond) Naclerio of North Haven, her grandchildren, Kristian (Angela) Omicioli, Michael (Nicole) Omicioli all of RI, Drew (Tiffany) Omicioli of MA, Danielle (Kyle) Vassallo of Cheshire and Raymond Naclerio Jr. of NJ, her great-grandchildren, Madeline, Gates, Cameron, Gabrielle, Scarlet, Blake and Elliana and her brother John Bernacchia of West Haven. She was predeceased by her sister Delores Fusco. Prior to her retirement, Marie was an insurance adjuster at the Knights of Columbus. Marie was a member of the Senttentrionale Club, an avid reader, loved to watch professional hockey and the NY Yankees. The family would like to thank the staff at Atria Larson Assisted Living, Dr. Afolalu, Diana Greco APRN and the staff of Verdi 4 for their care and support over the years.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9-10:30 a.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Aedan, New Haven. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Donations may be made in Maries name to , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105-9959. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 11, 2019