In CT Hospice, October 5, 2019 Marie (Pacelli) Teulings, 87, of Hamden. Wife of the late John Teulings. Loving mother of David J. Teulings (Catherine), Beth Fracasso (Paul), Robert E. Teulings and Steven M. Teulings all of Hamden. Also survived by her cherished grandchildren Lynsey Teulings and her husband Andrew Cox, Scott, John, Taylor Teulings, Mark, Eric, Christine Fracasso and Robert and Jessica Teulings. Predeceased by a brother Louis Pacelli and a granddaughter Lisa C. Teulings. She enjoyed the annual summer vacation with her children and grandchildren in Avalon, NJ. Marie was born in New Haven on June 27, 1932 daughter of the late John and Margaret Pacelli. Prior to raising her family she worked for United Illuminating. She was a 63 year parishioner of Our Lady of MT. Carmel Church and a member of the Marian Guild. The family would like to thank the staff of CT. Hospice for the compassionate care given to Marie. Funeral from Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours are Tuesday from 4 - 8 p.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 7, 2019