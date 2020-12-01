Passarello, MarieMarie Guarino Passarello was born on May 29, 1938 to Edward and Christine (Moffo) Guarino. She grew up in a traditional Italian home in Hamden and graduated from Hamden High School in 1956. She married the late Dominic A. Passarello, Jr, who she cared and loved for 61 years of their marriage. Marie worked in real estate and in major appliances at Sears in Orange. She volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister, at Orchard House Adult Day Center, and knitted hundreds of hats and gloves for families in need. Marie lived everyday through her strong faith and love for her family and God. Marie was talented in the arts, including oil painting nature scenes and flowers, as well as beautiful crafts. She is survived by her daughter Donna Marie Latella (Domenic), granddaughter Kristy Marie Latella, and grandson Dylan Domenic Latella who she cherished and insisted on being the only babysitter. Marie had lifelong friends, especially Anna and Gloria who always checked in on her until the end. Heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Artis, Branford, for their compassionate and dedicated memory care. Although most services will be privately held, friends are invited to attend the commital service, SATURDAY 11:15 a.m. in Beaverdale memorial park. Donations in Marie's memory may go to: Artis Senior Living (Residents Fund), 814 E Main St., Branford, CT 06405.