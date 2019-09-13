New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernadette Church
385 Townsend Ave.
New Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Perno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Perno


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Perno Obituary
Perno, Marie
Marie Coppola Perno of East Haven died peacefully on September 13, 2019 at Branford Hills with her children by her side. She was the wife of the late Ernest Perno, Sr. Born in New Haven on April 18, 1923 to the late Salvatore and Amelia Mascola Coppola, Marie worked the New York, New Haven and Hartford Railroad before taking a position in the auditing department at Sears. She retired from Yale University after working 25 years as a financial analyst. Marie was a member of the Children of Mary at St. Donato Church, the Santa Maria Maddalena Ladies Society and Mory's. She loved to bowl and play golf. After retiring Marie and Ernie spent summers on the lake in Long Lake, NY, winters in Florida and the remaining part of the year living on the water in Misquamicut Beach, RI. Marie is the loving mother of Judie (John Izzo) Ferraro and Ernest (Jodi) Perno, Jr. Sister of John Coppola and the late Ralph and Salvatore Coppola. Grandmother of Louis and Jeffrey Ferraro.
Visiting hours will be Monday morning from 8:30-10:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Bernadette Church 385 Townsend Ave., New Haven at 11:00. Burial will follow in East Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to www.nationalmssociety.org. Share a memory and sign Marie's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iovanne Funeral Home
Download Now