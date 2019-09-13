|
Perno, Marie
Marie Coppola Perno of East Haven died peacefully on September 13, 2019 at Branford Hills with her children by her side. She was the wife of the late Ernest Perno, Sr. Born in New Haven on April 18, 1923 to the late Salvatore and Amelia Mascola Coppola, Marie worked the New York, New Haven and Hartford Railroad before taking a position in the auditing department at Sears. She retired from Yale University after working 25 years as a financial analyst. Marie was a member of the Children of Mary at St. Donato Church, the Santa Maria Maddalena Ladies Society and Mory's. She loved to bowl and play golf. After retiring Marie and Ernie spent summers on the lake in Long Lake, NY, winters in Florida and the remaining part of the year living on the water in Misquamicut Beach, RI. Marie is the loving mother of Judie (John Izzo) Ferraro and Ernest (Jodi) Perno, Jr. Sister of John Coppola and the late Ralph and Salvatore Coppola. Grandmother of Louis and Jeffrey Ferraro.
Visiting hours will be Monday morning from 8:30-10:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Bernadette Church 385 Townsend Ave., New Haven at 11:00. Burial will follow in East Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to www.nationalmssociety.org. Share a memory and sign Marie's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019