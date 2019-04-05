Laoue, Marie S.

Marie Selitte Laoue, 83, of North Haven, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late John J. Laoue. Marie was born in New Haven on June 28, 1935 and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Caroline Mendillo Selitte. She graduated from the former Boardman Trade School in 1953. Marie retired from the City of New Haven Food Services and later worked at X-Pect Discount Store. She loved her frequent trips to the Mohegan Sun Casino, but most of all spending time with her children, grandchildren and especially her great-grandchildren whom she loved unconditionally. Mother of Karen (Brian) Donnelly, Jo-Ann (Louis) Severino and Margaret (Jay) Romano, Jr. Grandmother of David Martell, Thomas (Kristen) Martell, Jr., Jacqueline (Mathew) Frederick, Autumn Sevier, Christine (Gary) Crouch, Brian (Christina) Donnelly, Scott, Michael and Mark Severino and the late Matthew Donnelly. Great-Grandmother of Jakob Martell, Kayleigh Crouch, Sean and Claire Donnelly. Sister of Josephine Selitte and Louis (Susan) Selitte. Sister-in-law of Mark & Virginia Laoue and the late Albert Laoue, Kathleen & Robert Longyear, Therese & Warren Carlson, Bernadette & Anthony Maturo. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

The visiting hours will be Sunday from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Monday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 10:00. Entombment will follow in the All Saints Mausoleum. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 5, 2019