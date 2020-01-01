New Haven Register Obituaries
Services
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Michael Church
Marie "Vera" Santacroce


1927 - 2019
Marie "Vera" Santacroce Obituary
Santacroce, Marie "Vera"
Marie "Vera" DePalma Santacroce of Branford died peacefully on December 31, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Frank Santacroce. Born in New Haven on December 2, 1927 to the late Michael and Louise Scarpellino DePalma, she worked as a bookkeeper at Supreme Trailer and later in retail sales at Raymond's. Vera was an active parishioner of St. Elizabeth Church and was very devoted to her family. She loved to cook and have her children and grandchildren around the table. She is the mother of Anthony (Maryann), Dr. Michael (Nancy) and Frank (Joan) Santacroce. Sister of Lawrence (Beverly) DePalma, and the late Rose (John) Bliznick and Joseph DePalma. Grandmother of Stephen (Jacqueline) Santacroce, Samantha (Paul) Pioselli, Daniel, Alexander and Alessandra Santacroce and great grandmother of Owen and Henry. She is also survived by her former sister-in-law Dolores DePalma as well as many cousins.
Visiting hours will be Saturday morning from 9:00 – 10:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church at 11:00. Burial will follow in East Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions ma be made to Connecticut Hospice 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Share a memory and sign Vera's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 3, 2020
