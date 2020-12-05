1/1
Marie Sarno Brancaccio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brancaccio, Marie Sarno
Entered into rest, Dec. 1, 2020, Marie Sarno Brancaccio, 86, of West Haven; wife of the late Richard Brancaccio, Sr.; beloved mother of Salvatore, John (Joanne) and Richard (Kristin) Brancaccio, Jr. and Lucia Luth; brother of Martin Sarno and the late Joseph Sarno; also survived by 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; predeceased by a great-granddaughter Sophia Brancaccio; born in New Haven Feb. 6, 1934 daughter of the late Luigi and Giovannina Barletta Sarno. Marie was a lifelong West Haven resident and had worked as a secretary for the City of West Haven Board of Education. She was a longtime communicant of St. Lawrence Church. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Lawrence Church. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (St.Jude.org). MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St., New Haven is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home-Neil R. Rapuano
592 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-3411
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved