Brancaccio, Marie Sarno
Entered into rest, Dec. 1, 2020, Marie Sarno Brancaccio, 86, of West Haven; wife of the late Richard Brancaccio, Sr.; beloved mother of Salvatore, John (Joanne) and Richard (Kristin) Brancaccio, Jr. and Lucia Luth; brother of Martin Sarno and the late Joseph Sarno; also survived by 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; predeceased by a great-granddaughter Sophia Brancaccio; born in New Haven Feb. 6, 1934 daughter of the late Luigi and Giovannina Barletta Sarno. Marie was a lifelong West Haven resident and had worked as a secretary for the City of West Haven Board of Education. She was a longtime communicant of St. Lawrence Church. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Lawrence Church. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(St.Jude.org
). MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St., New Haven is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com