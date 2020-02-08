|
Somma, Marie Pannone
Marie Pannone Somma, age 88, of West Haven passed away with her family at her side on February 6, 2020. She was the wife of the late Louis P. Somma.
Born in New Haven, a daughter of the late Alexander and Ann Ruoppolo Pannone, Marie is survived by her daughter Valerie Potosky, her grandchildren, Brian, Jody, Christopher (Trish) Potosky, great-grandchildren Olivia and Ivan Potosky and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Louis B. Somma, son-in-law David Potosky and her sister Louise Volpe. As a founding member of the Church of St. Louis, Marie was ordained as one of the first female Eucharistic ministers. She was also a member of its' Ladies Guild and church choir. Prior to retirement in 1987, Marie worked as the assistant tax collector, for the City of West Haven. From 1987 until 1997, she served as the tax collector for the City of Seymour. Also, in West Haven, Marie was a member of the Democratic Town Committee, past member of the Water Pollution Control and until very recently, a member of the Garden Club. Marie was past president of the New Haven Tax Collectors Association and past vice president of the CT Tax Collectors Association.
Visitation will take place on WEDNESDAY from 4 to 7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. On Thursday morning, the procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John XXIII Parish at the Church of St. Louis. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to WHEAT, 674 Washington Ave., West Haven, CT 06516. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at:
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 9, 2020