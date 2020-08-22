Marie Stober

Stober, MarieMarie Stober, age 69, of West Haven passed away suddenly at home on August 11, 2020. She was the wife of the late Charles W. Stober Jr. Marie was born in New Haven, daughter of the late Joseph and Doris DeSantis. She is survived by her daughter Lisa (Joseph Santiago) Stober, her grandchildren Haley and Brianna Sabol, her sister Eleanor (Paul Sr.) Letkowski, her niece Michelle (Angelo) Amato and her nephew Paul (Courtney) Letkowski Jr.Funeral Service will be private. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at