Marie Stober
Stober, Marie
Marie Stober, age 69, of West Haven passed away suddenly at home on August 11, 2020. She was the wife of the late Charles W. Stober Jr. Marie was born in New Haven, daughter of the late Joseph and Doris DeSantis. She is survived by her daughter Lisa (Joseph Santiago) Stober, her grandchildren Haley and Brianna Sabol, her sister Eleanor (Paul Sr.) Letkowski, her niece Michelle (Angelo) Amato and her nephew Paul (Courtney) Letkowski Jr.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 22, 2020.
