Cuticelli, Marie Virginia Bonessi
Marie Virginia Bonessi Cuticelli, 93, of Greenwich, CT passed peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at The Nathaniel Witherell in Greenwich, CT. She was born on March 31, 1926 in New Haven, to the late Joseph Sylvester Bonessi and Elvira "Vera" Bonessi. Marie was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, John Joseph Cuticelli and her brothers, George and Joseph Bonessi. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John J. and Elizabeth Cuticelli, Jr. of Naples, FL, five grandchildren: Elena (Christopher) Cuticelli Garrett of Toano, VA, Lauren (Michael) Cuticelli Patton of Greenwich, Jonathan (Erica) Cuticelli of New York, NY, Ryan Cuticelli of New York, NY and Luke Cuticelli of Naples, FL and five great-grandchildren: Ava and Lucy Garrett, Molly and Tristan Patton and Hazel Cuticelli. Marie spent most of her life in the greater New Haven area. She graduated from Hillhouse High School. In addition to working in her family's restaurant, Knotted Gables, she owned and operated her own beauty salon. Her signature line was, "I can fix your hair, but not your face." Apart from her personal successes, Marie cared most about her family, especially her grandchildren – she kept many secrets. Later in life, she and her husband, John re-located to Naples, FL where they enjoyed a long retirement. After her husband's death in 2015, Marie returned to CT to be with her family. She enjoyed her time at an independent living facility, The Mews, in Greenwich, where she celebrated her 90th birthday.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Road, West Haven Tuesday morning at 10:15. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony's Church at 11:00 am. Internment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call TUESDAY MORNING from 9:15-10:15. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to The Mews: www.themewsingreenwich.org or The Mews, ½ Bolling Place, Greenwich, CT 06830. Sign Marie's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 23, 2020