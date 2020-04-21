|
|
Ladra, Marietta
Marietta Ladra, 86, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Frank Ladra, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020. Born on July 10, 1933, in Libelice, Slovenia, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Helena Vodnik.
She came to New York with her family in 1960 and they settled in Bridgeport five years later. Until the youngest of her four children started school, she was a stay at home mom. Later, she was employed as a cook and housekeeper for Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Stratford. Marietta was a faithful parishioner of both St. Mary and St. Ann Churches in Milford. She was an excellent cook and a very loving, humble and nurturing person. Marietta's joy was her garden full of fruits, vegetables and her beloved roses.
We all remember our mother as a songbird, forever singing while overcoming all of life's obstacles. Our mom is now free to fly over her beloved Slovenia once more and then on to heaven where our dearest daddy is waiting for her.
Marietta is survived by her children, Franciska (Lovro) Vodušek, Veronika Nowicki, Maria (Jeffrey) Proud and Joseph Ladra; her grandchildren, Gregory (Mateja) Grcar, Eric (Michelle) Peet, Max Nowicki III, and Alex Ladra; and six great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at West River Rehab Center, especially CNAs Berta and Paul who took such loving care of her and treated her like family.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary Church at a future date. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020